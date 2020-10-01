The 2020 EFL Carabao Cup quarterfinals are now set. The next round begins in late December, and on Thursday we found out which teams will compete in the four matchups. The competition is down to eight teams -- a field that includes big names like Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City -- with some fantastic matches coming up this winter.

Here is a look at the future fixtures.

EFL Cup quarterfinal matchups

Stoke City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford vs. Newcastle United

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Everton vs. Manchester United

Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to advance to this stage, while Manchester United, City and Everton all had three-goal wins over fellow Premier League clubs. Here's the remaining schedule for the EFL Cup.

EFL Cup 2020/21 schedule