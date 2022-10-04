After a disappointing loss to open group play in 2022 UEFA Champions League play, Eintracht Frankfurt has dusted itself off and looks like an impressive side heading into Tuesday's match against Tottenham Hotspur on Paramount+. Eintracht youngster Jesper Lindstrom has scored twice in his last three appearances with the club. Meanwhile, the season has been maddening for Tottenham, as a dominating 6-2 win against Leicester City is sandwiched between two poor showings over their last three games. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Deutsche Bank Park in Germany is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Tottenham vs. Eintracht odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Spurs as the +112 favorites (risk $100 to win $112) on the 90-minute money line, with Eintracht the +235 underdogs. A draw is priced at +255 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. Sign up now to get a 7-day free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 7 days when you sign up right here.

How to watch Eintracht vs. Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur date: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur time: 3 p.m. ET

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Spurs vs. Eintracht

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Spurs vs. Eintracht, Green is backing both teams to score in the match for a -140 payout. Before the ball is even kicked, both teams will be on the field with added intent to win. The two clubs are in the middle of Group D, and a win would go a long way towards holding position behind Sporting CP, a club that has already handed both a loss. Harry Kane has found his groove for Spurs over his last four matches, in which he has three goals.

Tottenham could also use another quality outing from attacker Son Heung-min, who scored a hat trick in just over 30 minutes on the pitch against Leicester before putting in two more goals for South Korea during international friendlies at the end of September. Meanwhile, Eintracht hasn't been a prolific offensive side in the Bundesliga this season, but it has been efficient and leads the league in goals per shot (.17).

"Frankfurt suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Sporting at Deutsche Bank Park in its Champions League opener, but it bounced back with that 1-0 win against Marseille," Green told SportsLine. "That leaves it level with Spurs on three points apiece, and it could develop into a straight fight between these teams for qualification."

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League action, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.