Empoli and Bologna will square off in an Italian Serie A showdown Thursday on Paramount+. Empoli secured a 1-0 road victory in the reverse fixture and now find themselves desperate for another win after losing their last three matches and teetering close to the relegation zone. Meanwhile, ninth-place Bologna have two draws and a loss in their last three matches, most recently settling for a 1-1 draw against Juventus. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Empoli vs. Bologna odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Bologna as the slight +170 favorites (risk $100 to win $180) on the 90-minute money line, with Empoli as the +175 underdogs. A draw is priced at +205 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Bologna vs. Empoli

Empoli vs. Bologna date: Thursday, May 4

Empoli vs. Bologna time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Bologna vs. Empoli

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Empoli vs. Bologna, Sutton is picking the highest scoring half to be the second for a +105 payout. Bologna have scored in six straight matches and each of their last three goals on the road have occurred in the second half of those games. Meanwhile, Empoli have conceded five goals in their last two loss, and all five of those goals were scored in the second half.

That doesn't mean Empoli won't find the back of the net as well, however. Empoli secured a 1-0 victory against Bologna in the reverse fixture back on Sept. 17. That goal, scored by Filippo Bandinelli, was tallied in the 75th minute. Stream the game here.

