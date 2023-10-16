England attempt to secure a trip to Germany next June when they host Italy in a UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying match on Tuesday. England (4-1-0), who sit atop Group C with 13 points, lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final but can clinch a spot in next year's tournament by posting their second victory against the defending champions in this competition. The teams met in Napoli in their opening qualifier in March, with the Three Lions posting a 2-1 win. Italy (3-1-1) are even in points with Ukraine for second place in Group C but have a game in hand and are assured of at least a playoff spot.

Kickoff at Wembley Stadium in London is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The Three Lions are the -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest England vs. Italy odds, while the Italians are +470 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Italy vs. England picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's Men's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.10 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the 2022-23 EFL Cup (+2.91). He is 12-7 (+4.04) on his Euro 2024 Qualifying picks for SportsLine. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Green has broken down England vs. Italy from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Italy vs. England:

England vs. Italy money line: England -160, Italy +470, Draw +255

England vs. Italy over/under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Italy spread: England -0.5 (-155)

ENG: The Three Lions have the third-best goal differential (+14) in the competition



ITA: The Azzurri have allowed a total of two goals over their last four qualifying matches



England vs. Italy picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back England

The Three Lions played to a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in their last Euro 2024 Qualifier on Sept. 9, but have since defeated Scotland and Australia in international friendlies. The club will be without winger Bukayo Saka due to a hamstring injury but still has Harry Kane, who leads the team with five goals and two assists during qualifying. The 30-year-old striker has converted for England in seven of his last eight contests across all competitions and notched a goal or an assist in 11 of his past 12 outings for the national team.

Kane settled for an assist against Ukraine after tallying in each of England's first four qualifiers, recording a brace in a 7-0 rout of North Macedonia. Defender Kyle Walker and midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold both have registered a goal and an assist in the competition, with the former erasing a deficit and earning the Three Lions a point by scoring in the 41st minute of their meeting with Ukraine on Sept. 9. England is hoping to receive some production from 20-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, who failed to get on the scoresheet in his first three qualifying matches but recorded a goal and an assist on Sept. 12 in the team's friendly versus Scotland. See picks at SportsLine.

Why you should back Italy

The Azzurri also will be missing some key players on Tuesday as forwards Mateo Retegui and Ciro Immobile are sidelined with injuries. However, the club still has midfielder Davide Frattesi, who leads Italy in scoring during qualifying with three goals. The 24-year-old has scored in each of his last three matches for the national team across all competitions, notching a goal and an assist versus the Netherlands in the third-place game of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League before netting both goals in Italy's 2-1 triumph over Ukraine and converting in Saturday's 4-0 victory against Malta.

Forward Domenico Berardi was the offensive star of that contest as he registered a brace in just his second appearance in the competition. The Azzurri also received a goal in the win from midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura, who at 34 years and 53 days became the oldest player to score his first goal for the national team. Despite their injuries, Italy look to extend their road unbeaten streak in Euro Qualifiers to 23 contests. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make England vs. Italy picks

Green has broken down England vs. Italy from every angle and he's leaning Under on the goal total. He also has locked in a pair of confident best bets, including one that pays plus money, while offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can see his picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

Who wins England vs. Italy, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Italy vs. England match, all from the soccer expert who has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, and find out.