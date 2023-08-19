A new champion will be crowned on Sunday when Spain and England meet in the 2023 Women's World Cup final. Spain advanced to the final with a 2-1 victory over Sweden in Tuesday's semifinals. England, meanwhile, reached the championship match with a 3-1 triumph over Australia. England defeated Spain in their last matchup, a 2-1 decision in July 2022 in the UEFA Women's European Championship.

England vs. Spain spread: Spain -0.5 (+160), England +0.5 (-210)

England vs. Spain over/under: 1.5 goals (Over -200, Under +150)

England vs. Spain 90-minute money line: Spain +165, England +190, Draw +195

England vs. Spain to lift the trophy: Spain -120, England -105

SPA: La Roja have gone 12-2 since the start of the year

ENG: The Lionesses have outscored World Cup opponents 13-3

Why you should back Spain

Forward Alba Redondo is a big part of the offense, scoring three goals and adding an assist in three World Cup matches. In a 5-0 group stage win over Zambia on July 26, Redondo scored two goals on four shots, all on target. The 26-year-old also had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over Switzerland on Aug. 5 in the Round of 16. In that match, she took four shots with two on target.

Another thorn in opposing defenses is 19-year-old forward Salma Paralluelo. She has two goals and an assist in six appearances at the World Cup. In Tuesday's semifinal win over Sweden, she scored a goal on four shots, including one on target. She also scored in the quarterfinal victory over the Netherlands on two shots, with one on target. See which team to back here.

Why you should back England

Like Spain, the English have also been dominant on the offensive end. They have three players who have scored three goals in the competition and four others who have scored at least one. Forward Lauren James is also expected to make her return after a two-game ban by FIFA after receiving a red card in the win over Nigeria in the Round of 16. She missed both the quarterfinal and semifinal, but still has been brilliant with three goals and three assists at the Women's World Cup. In a 6-1 win over China in group play, she scored two goals and added three assists.

Also helping power the Lionesses is forward Lauren Hemp. The 23-year-old has scored a goal in three of the last four matches, and had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's semifinal win over Australia. She took three shots, including two on target. She also had a goal in the 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Colombia. See which team to pick here.

