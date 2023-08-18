Teams looking to secure their first Women's World Cup championship clash when Spain battle England in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Final on Sunday. Spain, which had never finished higher than the Round of 16, have won five of six matches in the competition with the only blemish being a 4-0 loss to Japan on July 31. Spain responded by winning their next three matches, including a 2-1 triumph over Sweden in the semifinals. England, which placed third in Canada in 2015, are 5-1-0, including a draw with Nigeria in the Round of 16. England went on to win that match 4-2 in penalty kicks.

Kickoff from Stadium Australia is set for 6 a.m. ET. Spain are listed at +170 (risk $100 to win $170) on the 90-minute money line, while England are +185. A draw 90-minute draw would return +195 and the over/under for total goals is 1.5 in the latest Spain vs. England odds. Spain are -115 to lift the trophy, while England are -105.

England vs. Spain spread: Spain -0.5 (+160), England +0.5 (-210)

England vs. Spain over/under: 1.5 goals (Over -200, Under +150)

England vs. Spain money line: Spain +170, England +185, Draw +195

SPA: La Roja have gone 12-2 since the start of the year

ENG: The Lionesses have outscored World Cup opponents 13-3

Why you should back Spain

The Spaniards have been potent on offense the entire tournament with nine players registering goals. Among the leaders is 33-year-old forward Jennifer Hermoso. In six Women's. World Cup matches, she has registered three goals and two assists. In a 5-0 win over Zambia, she scored twice and added an assist on five shots, including three on target. She was a huge factor in the 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, adding an assist on four shots.

Equally as imposing is 25-year-old Aitana Bonmati. The midfielder also has three goals and two assists in the competition. In six matches, all starts, she has taken 17 shots, including six on target. In the Round of 16 win over Switzerland, she scored two goals and added two assists on five shots, with three being on target. See which team to back here.

Why you should back England

Like Spain, the English have also been dominant on the offensive end. They have three players who have scored three goals in the competition and four others who have scored at least one. Forward Lauren James is also expected to make her return after a two-game ban by FIFA after receiving a red card in the win over Nigeria in the Round of 16. She missed both the quarterfinal and semifinal, but still has been brilliant with three goals and three assists at the Women's World Cup. In a 6-1 win over China in group play, she scored two goals and added three assists.

Also helping power the Lionesses is forward Lauren Hemp. The 23-year-old has scored a goal in three of the last four matches, and had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's semifinal win over Australia. She took three shots, including two on target. She also had a goal in the 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Colombia. See which team to pick here.

