Chelsea will try to build on its dominant opener when it travels to Emirates Stadium on Sunday to meet Arsenal for an English Premier League showdown. This London Derby dates back to 1907, and Arsenal leads the all-time series 80-58-65. European champion Chelsea is looking to improve on its fourth-place Premier League finish last season. It got off to a strong start, cruising to a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace last weekend. Arsenal, which finished eighth last season, lost 2-0 to recently promoted Brentford and is dealing with injuries and illnesses.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m ET. Chelsea is the -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Chelsea odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and Arsenal is the +375 underdog. A draw is priced at +265, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Chelsea -0.5 (-130)

Arsenal vs. Chelsea over-under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Chelsea money line: Arsenal +375, Chelsea -130, Draw +265

Arsenal: The Gunners are 6-5-3 against Chelsea in the past 14 matchups.

Chelsea: The Blues are 8-2-0 in the last 10 league meetings on Sunday.

Why you should back Chelsea



The Blues have high hopes this season after adding Romelu Lukaku to a team that has been one of the best defensively. The 28-year-old was expected to be a star with Chelsea early in his career but didn't blossom until moving on to Everton. Now, he is back and adds a dangerous option to an attack that also includes the speedy Timo Werner and crafty midfielders Mason Mount and Jorginho. Lukaku had 24 goals for Italian Serie A champion Inter Milan last season, while Jorginho led the Blues with seven goals and Mount and Werner had six apiece.

The arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel in January transformed the team, which moved from ninth in the table to finish fourth. It also beat league champion Manchester City three times over a six-week span in April and May, culminating in a 1-0 win in the Champions League final. Since the German took over, the Blues have allowed the fewest goals (13) and shots (117) while posting 12 clean sheets in 20 matches. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy had 16 clean sheets last season, second in the EPL, and defenders Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva are intimidating.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners are eager to return to prominence after an eighth-place finish last season. They didn't get off to a good start, but Odegaard should make a difference when his visa issues are resolved. The squad is also dealing with a COVID issue, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette expected to be out. Still, it won its final two home games last season and has won three straight against the Blues. That includes a 3-1 win in the last meeting at the Emirates and a 2-1 win in the FA Cup. The Gunners have scored in seven straight matchups.

Arsenal dominated possession against Brentford, holding the ball for 65 percent of the match and outshooting the Bees 22-8. The Gunners have young talent that can cause problems up front, with Gabriel Martinelli and Folarin Balogun expected to play key roles in the attack. The 20-year-old Balogun had 18 goals the past two seasons for the Under-23 team, while Martinelli has five goals in 29 matches with the main squad. Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe and Emile Smith Rowe are expected to take on the playmaking roles in midfield for the depleted Gunners.

