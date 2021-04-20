The proposed Super League between Europe's biggest and richest clubs has certainly divided the soccer world with the majority on the side that it would be very damaging for the sport. Even players and managers of involved clubs have spoken out against the proposal, which would see a midweek competition featuring 20 teams interrupt the landscape of the game.

But how exactly do big club executives think, not named Florentino Perez? While Real Madrid's boss is obviously all for it as he would serve as the head of the competition, the same can't necessarily be said for Chelsea and Manchester City, according to The Guardian.



The English publication is reporting that City and Chelsea are both wavering about joining the league, citing a "well-placed" executive at another club that was approached to join. Whether the clubs are getting cold feet remains to be seen, but the threat of potentially being excluded from other competitions and seeing their players potentially banned from Euros and World Cups is a cause for concern.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported on Tuesday that there is still a full commitment within the Super League, adding that all clubs are still on board.

We have yet to see a big-time official at a club that has agreed to join speak out against it, which is obviously unsurprising. But earlier on Tuesday, Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge spoke out via a statement which includes a sentiment shared by many.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to make it explicitly clear that FC Bayern will not be taking part in the Super League," he said. "FC Bayern stands in solidarity with the Bundesliga. It always was and is a great pleasure for us to be able to play and represent Germany in the Champions League. We all remember fondly our 2020 Champions League victory in Lisbon – you don't forget such a joyful moment. For FC Bayern, the Champions League is the best club competition in the world."

In what has already been a wild few days, several others will certainly speak out as to whether they support or oppose it. Whether somebody already involved publicly comes out and changes their mind remains to be seen. But if that happens, that could potentially be the beginning of what most soccer fans hope for is the desired end of such an idea.