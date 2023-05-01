Leicester City will try to ride the momentum out of the relegation zone when they host Everton in a crucial battle at the bottom of the English Premier League table on Monday. The Foxes (8-5-20) have taken four points from their past two games under new manager Dean Smith, but still sit in 18th place. Everton (6-10-17) are 19th in the Premier League table and have taken just three points from their past six games (0-3-3). The Toffees were routed 4-1 by Newcastle on Thursday, while Leicester City played to a 1-1 draw with Leeds on Tuesday. Leicester City won the first league meeting this season, cruising to a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park in November. Everton prevailed 2-1 in the most recent matchup at King Power Stadium last May.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. in Leicester, England. The Foxes are -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest Leicester City vs. Everton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Everton +275 underdogs. A draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you consider any Everton vs. Leicester City picks, you need to see the English Premier League predictions from proven soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

Now, Green has broken down the Everton vs. Leicester City matchup from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Leicester City vs. Everton:

Leicester vs. Everton spread: Leicester -0.5 (-105)

Leicester vs. Everton over/under: 2.5 goals

Leicester vs. Everton money line: Leicester -105, Everton +275, Draw +255

LEI: Jamie Vardy had at least 13 goals in the past seven seasons.

had at least 13 goals in the past seven seasons. EVE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored 29 league goals from 2019-21.

Why you should back Leicester City

The Foxes lost 3-1 to reigning league champion Manchester City in their first match under Smith but defeated Wolves 2-0 last Saturday. Jamie Vardy equalized in the 80th minute against Leeds, and he remains dangerous even though he has had an off year (two goals, four assists). The Leicester attack has plenty of players who can cause trouble for the Everton back line, which has yielded 50 goals in 33 games. Harvey Barnes (10 goals), James Maddison (nine goals, seven assists), Kelechi Iheanacho (five goals, four assists) and Patson Daka (four goals, three assists) are all playmakers.

Leicester City have scored 44 goals, 19 more than Everton's league-low 25, and have scored in seven of their past eight games. They have conceded a league-high 57, but only 21 of those have come at King Power. The Foxes are minus-2 in goal differential at home, while Everton are minus-16 away from Goodison Park. Leicester dominated the November meeting, outshooting Everton 22-12 and putting eight shots on target while conceding two.

Why you should back Everton

The Toffees have been fighting all season for results and have taken one point from Chelsea, Tottenham and Crystal Palace over their past six matches. They have an expected goals of 35.2, so they haven't been finishing chances as often as they should. Still, they have attackers who can cause trouble in Dwight McNeil (five goals), Demarai Gray (four) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (one in 13 games). Leicester's 57 goals conceded are the most in the league.

Everton should be fiercely motivated after being routed by the Magpies, and the Foxes don't have anywhere near that quality. The Toffees haven't been relegated since 1954, and they are running out of time to stay in the top flight. They are just six points behind 15th-place West Ham, and getting something out of this game is crucial. They have a huge advantage in goal, with Jordan Pickford ranking third in the EPL in saves (111) and eighth in save percentage (72.0).

