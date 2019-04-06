FA Cup 2019: Manchester City edges Brighton to advance to final, will face either Watford or Wolves

Mancheser City booked its spot in the final of the FA Cup after edging Brighton 1-0 on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in the first semifinal. Without Sergio Aguero due to injury, Gabriel Jesus started up top and delivered just four minutes in as Pep Guardiola's team kept its title dream alive. City already won the League Cup, is the favorite to win the Premier League for many and will play in the Champions League quarterfinals this upcoming week.

The winning goal from Jesus came off a lovely cross from Kevin de Bruyne, with the Brazilian diving low to head home. Take a look:

Gabriel Jesus' header gives Man City the lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/ienhloyMPL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 6, 2019

City created just four shots on goal in a display that wasn't as dominant as we are used to, but it was enough to fight another day. The final will be played on May 18, and the other semifinal is set for Sunday between Watford and Wolverhampton.

Sunday, April 7

Watford vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m. ET

How to watch on TV, stream online

The matches will only air in the United States on ESPN's streaming service, ESPN+.