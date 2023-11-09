The Colombian government confirmed Thursday that the father of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz was released nearly two weeks after he was kidnapped.

Diaz's father, named Luis Manuel Diaz, was handed over to representatives of the United Nations and the Catholic Church in the city of Valledupar, roughly 60 miles from where he and the player's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, were kidnapped on Oct. 28. It is unclear if anything was exchanged for the release.

The National Liberation Army, a guerilla group, is responsible for the crime, according to the government.

The couple were kidnapped at a gas station in the town of Barrancas by gunmen on motorcycles. Colombian authorities were able to rescue Marulanda within a few hours of the event but the elder Diaz remained missing for 12 days.

The player skipped two of his team's games while his father's whereabouts were unknown, but returned to the pitch last Sunday and scored the equalizer in Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Luton Town. He celebrated the goal by lifting his jersey to reveal a message on his undershirt that read "Freedom for Dad."

Liverpool voiced their support for Diaz and his family throughout, including upon the news of his father's safe return.

"We are delighted by the news of @LuisFDiaz19's father's safe return and we thank all those involved in securing his release," the club wrote on social media.

Following the good news about his father's release, Diaz was named to the starting lineup in Liverpool's Europa League match at Toulouse on Thursday.