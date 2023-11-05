Liverpool forward Luis Diaz rescued a point for his side in a 1-1 draw at Luton Town on Sunday and celebrated with a tribute to his father.

Diaz scored in the 95th minute after Harvey Elliott whipped a cross his way, with the Colombian able to finish the chance off with a far post header. Diaz celebrated the goal by lifting his jersey to reveal a message on his undershirt that read "Freedom for Dad."

The player's parents were kidnapped last Saturday at a gas station in the Colombian town of Barrancas by gunmen on motorcycles. Police reduced his mother, Cilenis Marulanda, within a few hours of the kidnapping but his father, also named Luis, remains missing.

The Colombian government said Thursday that members of the National Liberation Party are responsible for the kidnapping.

Diaz skipped Liverpool's win at Nottingham Forest last Sunday and their Wednesday victory over AFC Bournemouth, but manager Jurgen Klopp said that Diaz would be the one to decide whether or not he would be available against Luton. The forward made the bench on Sunday and came on in the 83rd minute, a few minutes after Liverpool went down to Luton, and was able to rescue a point for his side.

"We didn't know exactly how long he can play because he only had a few sessions with the team," Klopp said after the game. "It's wonderful, wonderful, wonderful. He wanted to be here and he gets that but that's it. For us, super important goal and for him, very important, of course, and yes, very emotional but that's it."

Klopp was quick to turn attention towards Diaz's father despite the normally celebratory moment.

"It's a wonderful moment but it doesn't change the situation yet," he said. "The most important thing is that his father gets released ... He scored that goal. That's wonderful but we still need some improvement in Colombia."