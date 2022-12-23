FIFA is investigating how "Salt Bae" ended up crashing Argentina's World Cup celebration on Sunday. The celebrity restaurant owner, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, made his way onto the pitch and held the World Cup trophy.

Gokce also took selfies with several of Argentina's players, including Lionel Messi.

According to Sky Sports News, Gokce wasn't authorized to be on the pitch. In fact, the rules state that only World Cup winners and heads of state are permitted to handle the World Cup trophy during the closing ceremony.

"Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December. The appropriate internal action will be taken," a FIFA spokesperson told Sky Sports News.

"Salt Bae" allegedly has no relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino despite Infantino being photographed eating at one of Gokce's restaurants in the past. In addition, FIFA has no business relationship with the celebrity restaurant owner.

Gokce was following Infantino on Instagram, but as of Thursday evening, he had unfollowed Infantino.

The Turkish chef had earned the nickname "Salt Bae" for his style of seasoning steaks and he gained a huge following on social media in recent years.