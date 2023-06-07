Things got ugly when fans started throwing items onto the field at the Europa Conference League final match on Wednesday. West Ham fans started throwing objects onto the field, and one of them struck Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi in the head.

West Ham fans threw trash and other things onto the field sporadically throughout the first half, but Biraghi was struck right before taking a corner kick. Whatever hit Biraghi in the head drew blood, and the Fiorentina captain had to receive medical attention before coming back into the game.

The announcer at Fortuna Arena in Prague then urged fans not to throw anything on the pitch during the game. Eventually, the fans settled down the game was completed without further incidents.

West Ham took the match by a score of 2-1, and it was an exciting finish. Saïd Benrahma started the scoring for West Ham in the 67th minute, but Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura got it right back just five minutes later. Jarrod Bowen finally broke the tie in the 90th minute and earned the win for West Ham.

This Europa Conference League title is the first major trophy for West Ham in roughly five decades.