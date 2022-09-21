Already eliminated from retaining the Nations League title, reigning World Cup champion France hope to avoid relegation to League B when Les Bleus takes on Austria in a UEFA Nations League group match on Thursday at Stade de France. With two draws and two losses, France sit at the bottom of Group 1 with two points. With just two matches remaining, Les Bleus cannot reach the finals and will be relegated if they lose on Thursday. Meanwhile, Austria are in third place in the group with four points.

Kickoff is at 2:45 p.m. ET. France are the -300 favorites (risk $300 to win $100) in the latest France vs. Austria odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Austria the +675 underdog. A draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Austria vs. France picks or UEFA Nations League predictions, you need to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he is 25-21-1 over his past 47 soccer picks overall. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down France vs. Austria from every angle and has locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Austria vs. France:

France vs. Austria over/under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Austria money line: France -300; Austria +675

FRA: Kylian Mbappé ranks second in Ligue 1 in goals (seven)

ranks second in Ligue 1 in goals (seven) AUS: Marko Arnautovic leads Serie A in goals (six)

leads Serie A in goals (six) France vs. Austria picks: See picks here

Why you should back France

Les Bleus have one of the world's best scorers in Kylian Mbappé. The forward for Paris Saint-Germain has scored seven goals in seven matches for PSG so far this season, which ranks second in Ligue 1, behind only his teammate, Neymar. When these teams met on June 10 in Austria, Mbappé scored a late equalizer to earn the French a point. He has scored 27 goals in 57 appearances for France.

In addition, with just three months remaining until the start of the World Cup, Les Bleus are taking this match seriously. Manager Didier Deschamps has precious little time to get his team, which is 0-2-2 in its last four matches, ready to defend its World Cup title.

Why you should back Austria

Marko Arnautovic is on a goal-scoring tear. The 33-year-old forward for Bologna leads Serie A with six goals in seven games so far this season. He also has been involved in every goal Bologna have scored in Serie A, be it a goal or an assist.

In addition, Austria faces a France side that will be missing several key players because of injuries. Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Hugo Lloris and Theo Hernandez are just five players who will not be with Les Bleus for the final two games of the Nations League.

How to make France vs. Austria picks

Green has broken down this matchup, and while he is leaning Under on the goal total, he has also locked in a pair of best bets, including one that pays plus money. You can only see his analysis and top picks at SportsLine.

So who wins France vs. Austria? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which wagers in Austria vs. France have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and find out.