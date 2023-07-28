Brazil look to tighten their grip on first place in Group F when they take on France in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday. The Brazilians grabbed the top spot in the group with a 4-0 triumph over Panama in their tournament opener. France are looking to keep alive their chances of finishing first after beginning the competition with a 0-0 draw against Jamaica. The French have won their last three meetings with Brazil, including their Round of 16 clash in the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Kickoff at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia is set for 6 a.m. ET. The Brazilians are the +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) in the latest Brazil vs. France odds, while the French are +175 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Brazil vs. France money line: Brazil +155, France +175, Draw +210

Brazil vs. France over/under: 2.5 goals

Brazil vs. France spread: Brazil -0.5 (+150)

BRA: The Brazilians have scored four goals in each of their last two matches

FRA: The French have gone back-to-back contests without converting

Why you should back Brazil



The Brazilians were powered by Ary Borges in their opening victory as the 23-year-old forward registered a hat trick while also assisting on Bia Zaneratto's goal. Borges became the first player in team history to convert three times in her Women's World Cup debut. She also scored in her previous match, a 2-1 triumph over Germany in an international friendly in April.

Another member of the Brazilian team that has been playing well is the 29-year-old Zaneratto, whose goal against Panama was her eighth in 15 matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Debinha has been on a tear since failing to convert in four outings during the 2019 Women's World Cup. The 31-year-old forward has amassed 27 goals in 37 fixtures for the national team since that tournament, recording three braces and a hat trick over that stretch.

Why you should back France



The French already are missing striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto, who scored both goals in a 2-1 victory against Brazil in February 2022, and winger Delphine Cascarino due to torn ACLs. They also could be without captain Wendie Renard for the rest of the group stage as the defender suffered a calf injury in the opener versus Jamaica. But their history against the Brazilians is difficult to ignore as Les Bleus have posted six wins and four draws in the last 10 meetings between the sides.

France have gone back-to-back matches without converting but hope to regain the form they had prior to the drought as they registered 18 goals during a seven-game unbeaten streak. Forward Eugenie Le Sommer made only three appearances over that stretch but was the squad's top producer with three goals. Midfielder Grace Geyoro scored twice in four matches during the run, while defender Maelle Lakrar recorded a brace in France's 3-0 win against the Republic of Ireland in an international friendly on July 6.

