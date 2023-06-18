The top teams in Group B will square off with a chance to distance themselves from the Netherlands in Euro qualifying. France is rolling through as expected without allowing a goal in their three qualifying matches so far while scoring eight but Greece have been the surprise outfit of the group with six points in their two matches behind five goals scored.

With the Netherlands and Ireland in the group, it was expected that it would be quite a fight to see who can secure a spot behind France, but behind a strong attack and their usually good defense, Greece will have a slim chance to grab a point in a critical away match.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, June 17 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Monday, June 17 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stade de France -- Saint-Denis, France

: Stade de France -- Saint-Denis, France TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: France -460; Draw +460; Greece +1200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

France: Kylian Mbappe has three goals in Euro qualifying to lead France's alway-potent attack. But if Greece focuses on stopping Mbappe, there are plenty of other players in the team who can make them pay. Pressure will be on Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni to maintain possession against Greece's defense which will also be a boon for Real Madrid as they need to improve in that regard ahead of next season. France are rightfully favorites in the match but if they aren't careful, Greece can strike

Greece: Coming off of a comprehensive victory over Ireland, Greece are in control of their destiny which is quite an improvement after not qualifying for the 2016 or 2020 editions of the tournament. Looking to recapture the magic from their 2004 Euro championship, Greece have a long way to go but the team is on the right track.

Prediction

It won't be a simple victory for France but their collection of attacking talent is far too strong to lose a match in group stage play. Pick: France 2, Greece 1