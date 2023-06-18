Monday brings a full slate of 2024 UEFA European qualifying action across the sporting landscape. France takes on Greece in a highly anticipated matchup between Group B squads. The two sides sit atop the group at this juncture, with France sitting at the top with an unblemished mark. This is also the first competitive battle between the two countries since the 2004 UEFA European quarterfinal, when Greece won in a stunning upset.

Kickoff from Stade de France is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists France as the -470 favorite (risk $470 to win $100) in the latest France vs. Greece odds, with Greece listed as a +1200 underdog. A draw is priced at +475, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any France vs. Greece picks, make sure you see the Euro 2024 qualifying predictions from proven soccer expert Jon Eimer.

Now, Eimer has broken down France vs. Greece from every angle. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Greece vs. France:

France vs. Greece money line: France -470, Draw +475, Greece +1200

France vs. Greece spread: France -1.5 (-145)

France vs. Greece over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back France

France is, by any measure, one of the best teams in the world. Les Bleus is coming off a highly impressive performance in the 2022 World Cup, defeating England and Morocco to reach the final before losing to Argentina on penalties. France is also blowing through the competition in Group B of 2024 Euro qualifying, sitting atop the table. Les Bleus have three wins in three matches, scoring eight goals while producing a trio of clean sheets.

That includes a blowout 3-0 win over Gibraltar in the last outing, and France is 13-2-4 against Greece in competitive action. France is also led by some of the best players on the planet, headlined by Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe. The 24-year-old has 148 goals and 49 assists over 176 club appearances, which included 29 goals in 34 matches last season.

Why you should back Greece

Greece plays an aggressive, attacking style that can flummox opponents. Greece has enjoyed success in 2024 Euro qualifying, landing only behind France in the current table. Greece thumped Gibraltar by a 3-0 margin in its first qualifying match, dominating the overall pace of the action and posting 65% possession.

Greece also won by a 2-1 margin over Ireland in its last outing, holding the possession edge, completing 87% of passes, and generating 32 attacks and 10 corners. AZ Alkmaar forward Vangelis Pavlidis leads the way for the attacking side, with the 24-year-old posting 12 goals and eight assists in 25 games for his club.

How to make France vs. Greece picks

