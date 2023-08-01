France will look to claim the top spot in Group F when they battle winless Panama in a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup matchup on Wednesday. France, which took sixth in 2019, opened with a 0-0 draw with Jamaica before defeating Brazil 2-1 on Saturday. Panama, which have been blanked in each of their last four matches, lost 4-0 to Brazil and 1-0 to Jamaica on Saturday. This is the first time Panama have participated in the Women's World Cup.

Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. ET at Sydney Stadium in Sydney, Australia. France are the -12500 favorites (risk $12,500 to win $100) in the latest Panama vs. France odds, with Panama the +6000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +1500 and the over/under for total goals scored is 4.5.

Panama vs. France over/under: 4.5 goals

Panama vs. France money line: Panama +6000, France -12500, Draw +1500

PAN: Panama have been outscored 17-0 in their last four matches

FRA: France have finished as high as fourth in the World Cup in 2011 in Germany

Why you should back France

Captain Wendie Renard may be a defender, but she scored the game-winner against Brazil on Saturday. Renard, 33, has registered 35 goals in 148 appearances for France, and has two in nine matches in 2023. Since 2019, she has registered 15 goals in 44 matches. She plays professionally for Lyon in France, where she has scored 92 goals in 284 appearances since 2006.

Another big part of the French offense is forward Eugenie Le Sommer. The 34-year-old opened the scoring against Brazil, finding the net in the 17th minute. It was her 90th career international goal for France in 181 appearances, dating back to 2008. Professionally, Le Sommer has played the last 13 seasons for Lyon in Division 1 Feminine, and has compiled 282 goals in 361 appearances. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Panama

The Panamanians are embracing their role as spoiler, as France could be eliminated with a loss coupled with a Brazil win over Jamaica. Trying to help Panama achieve that difficult chore is midfielder Marta Cox. The 26-year-old has already scored 15 goals since joining the team in 2013. Cox is a member of Pachuca in Mexico's Liga MX Femenil, where she has scored two goals in 16 appearances.

Also helping Panama is 22-year-old forward Lineth Cedeno. She has registered eight goals in 14 appearances for her national team. In a November friendly against Venezuela, she scored a pair of goals in a 3-1 victory. Domestically, she has played parts of four seasons with four different sides, including Hellas Verona in Italy's Serie B in 2021-2022. That season, she played in 15 matches and scored five goals. See which team to pick here.

