Francesco Acerbi has left the Italian national team training ground on Monday after he was accused of using a racist slur against Brazilian defender Juan Jesus on Sunday during the game between Inter and Napoli. The Napoli defender was spotted on camera speaking to the referee Federico La Penna, pointing at the Keep Racism Out badge on his shirt and apparently alleging that Acerbi racially insulted him.

After the match, Jesus spoke to DAZN and explained what happened. "What happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch. He apologized and we can move on. When the referee blows the whistle, it is all behind us. I know that Acerbi is a good man and he apologized, because he realized that he had gone a bit over the top with some words. He is an intelligent guy, so I hope he learns from it and won't do it again."

On Monday, the Italian FA announced the decision to replace Acerbi for the upcoming Italy games. "Francesco Acerbi, who arrived this morning at the national team training ground in Rome, explained to the coach Luciano Spalletti and his teammates, as required by the internal policy of Club Italia, his version of the alleged racist expression reported by the footballer Juan Jesus during of the Inter-Napoli game.

"From the Nerazzurri defender's report, while waiting for what happened to be reconstructed in compliance with the autonomy of sporting justice, it emerged that there was no defamatory, denigrating or racist intent on his part. However, it was agreed to exclude Acerbi from the list of players called up for the next two friendly matches scheduled in the United States, to guarantee the necessary serenity for the national team and for the player himself, who will return to his club today. As a result, AS Roma defender Gianluca Mancini, who was already part of the pre-call list, was called up."