Manchester United have reached a deal with Barcelona to sign Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to ESPN. An initial bid of €65 million will be paid by the Red Devils, with add-ons potentially taking the deal above €80 million.

Assuming the deal is completed, de Jong would be United's first summer signing and the first for new manager Erik ten Haag. The Dutch manager coached de Jong at Ajax before the 25-year-old talent joined Barca. At the Spanish club, he's played over 40 games in each of his three seasons, scoring 13 times in 140 games.

De Jong is a versatile, technically-adept midfielder who offers plenty both on and off the ball, and his ability to keep the ball moving quickly in the middle should benefit United as they initiate attacks. He figures to slide into the midfield alongside Brazilian Fred, sitting just behind Bruno Fernandes.

