After suffering a setback in a midweek loss to West Ham United, Arsenal will head on the road to face Fulham in a London derby on New Year's Eve. In an away trip to Craven Cottage, it could be a tough test for Arsenal's defense as Fulham have scored 10 goals in their last three home matches despite their struggles away. Arsenal have been one of the best away performers in the Premier League as Mikel Arteta has instilled a strong mentality in his side as they look for another title push.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Dec. 31 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 31 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Craven Cottage -- London

: Craven Cottage -- London TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: Fulham +500; Draw +300; Arsenal -180

Storylines

Fulham: Defensively, it has been a roller coaster for Fulham this season conceding multiple goals in their last three matches following consecutive shutout victories. It has been a strong season under Marco Silva and Fulham will likely be safe this season but the defense also needs to improve with Arsenal coming to town if they aim to get something out of this.

Arsenal: With Manchester City and Aston Villa already winning, the pressure is on the Gunners to keep pace. With a win, they enter the new year atop the Premier League for the second consecutive season while dropped points will see pressure rise as things get tighter at the top of the table. Currently, it's a four-horse race but in the blink of an eye, a two-point gap to reach the top of the table can become an eight-point one.

Prediction

Despite Arsenal having issues finishing their chances, Fulham won't be able to cope with their attacking strength, conceding multiple goals for the fourth straight game. Pick: Fulham 0, Arsenal 3