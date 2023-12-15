Juventus will try to stay dominant in Italian Serie A when they visit Genoa on Friday for a league clash on Paramount+. The Bianconeri are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches, tallying eight wins and two draws. Meanwhile, Genoa have only won one of their last five domestic matches but have been very tough to beat at home, going undefeated in their last three games as the hosts. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Genoa vs. Juventus odds list Juventus as the -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Genoa as the +420 underdogs. A draw is priced at +200 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Genoa vs. Juventus date: Friday, Dec. 15

Genoa vs. Juventus time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Brandt Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Genoa vs. Juventus, Sutton is picking Juventus on the money line for a -125 payout. The expert acknowledges that Genoa is tough to play at home and believes they will finish with more corner kicks. However, he also thinks that Genoa's tough defense will be tested by Massimiliano Allegri's stellar attack. Juventus have won very close games due to also having a strong defensive front, and Sutton anticipates them absorbing a lot of pressure from the home team.



"Juventus have won five of their last six games by a one goal margin, and I think we could see a similar result when they travel to play Genoa," Sutton told SportsLine.

