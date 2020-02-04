Gio Reyna, rising U.S. soccer star, scores gorgeous strike for first professional goal with Dortmund
The 17-year-old scored a beauty in the German Cup
Teenage American soccer star Gio Reyna scored his first professional goal on Tuesday, and it couldn't have been any more perfect. The son of former U.S. men's national team midfielder Claudio Reyna, 17-year-old Gio Reyna came on for Borussia Dortmund as a second-half substitute against Wolfsburg in the German Cup and made history.
With his team down 3-1 against Werder, Reyna showed a lovely bit of skill to get free atop the box before curling a gorgeous strike into the upper far corner of the goal. He used his quick feet to create enough separation, picked his spot and made it look really easy. Reyna became the youngest goalscorer in German Cup history.
Take a look at this this for his first professional goal:
It's really challenging to think of a better first goal for any player. That's a world-class strike that most players can only dream of scoring in their careers. That shot should give Reyna a ton of confidence and potentially more minutes moving forward.
That goals cut the deficit to 3-2, but Dortmund was not able to come back in the game and was eliminated from the competition despite hopes of lifting the trophy.
Reyna, born in England when his dad was playing overseas, officially debuted for Dortmund against Augsburg on Jan.18, becoming the youngest American to play in the league. He broke the record previously held by Christian Pulisic, who scored 19 goals during his four seasons with Dortmund.
Reyna has played for the United States U-15, U-16 and U-17 teams and is well on his way to becoming a key member of the United States men's national team in the coming years.
