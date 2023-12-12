Italian defender and soccer legend Giorgio Chiellini announced his retirement from professional soccer on Tuesday. Over his career, Chiellini played with Fiorentina and Livorno, before moving to Juventus in 2005 where he spent most of his professional life. Last year, when he announced he was not renewing his deal with the Bianconeri, he signed for LAFC where he played until just a few days ago when the MLS side lost in the final of the MLS Cup to the Columbus Crew. The soccer legend played 710 games with his clubs and 117 with the Italian national team and won one UEFA Euro cup with Italy in 2021, nine Serie A titles, five Coppa Italias, five Supercoppa Italiana and one MLS Cup with LAFC.

Chiellini announced his retirement with a video posted on his social media channels.

"You have been the most beautiful and intense journey of my life. You have been my everything. With you I have travelled a unique and unforgettable path. But now it is time to start new chapters, face new challenges and write further important and exciting pages of life."

Let's now take a look at the best moments of his unforgettable career:

LAFC: The last chapter

After ending his spell at Juventus, Chiellini decided to fly to the United States and sign with Los Angeles FC in June 2022, where he managed to win the MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield double in 2022, before remaining a central figure as LAFC reached the MLS Cup and Concacaf Champions League finals in 2023. The center back played 45 games for the Black & Gold across all competitions, registering one goal and one assist. Despite the fact Chiellini only played his last spell at LAFC, he showed his character on and off the pitch, making him a fundamental player on the roster.

LAFC co-president and GM John Thorrington said in a statement. "Giorgio is the best defender of his generation and an even better person. Giorgio exceeded the incredibly high expectations we had for him both on and off the field. His leadership, professionalism, and character will leave a lasting legacy at LAFC, and we trust that our relationship with Giorgio will continue."

Juventus: A historic winning cycle

It's difficult to describe in a few words how successful the cycle of Chiellini at Juventus was. The Italian legend joined the Bianconeri in 2005 where he played for 17 years, until the summer 2022. Despite the incredible spell at Juventus, the career of Chiellini started in a difficult way as Juventus were relegated to the Italian Serie B one year after he joined due to the Calciopoli scandal. Chiellini decided to stay, and year after year his role at the club became more crucial. However, his career changed drastically in 2011 when Antonio Conte became the Juventus coach and restored the winning mentality at the club. In a few months, the defensive trio composed of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini (the BBC) became the backbone of the team that won the Italian Serie A for nine years in a row under Antonio Conte, Massimiliano Allegri and Maurizio Sarri. With the Bianconeri, Chiellini also won five Coppa Italias, and five Supercoppa Italiana titles, creating the most successful cycle in the history of the Italian Serie A.

Italy: The unforgettable win

Talking about successful moments of his career, Chiellini's most relevant one is definitely the UEFA 2020 Euro when Italy managed to win the tournament for the second time in their history, beating England at Wembley. That win meant a lot for many people around the country, especially because it happened only months after the country was shocked by the Covid-19 outbreak, that forced millions of Italians to change their lives. After more than one year, that summer was the first moment of relief for many, and Chiellini lifted the trophy as captain of that national team. When the whole team visited the President of Italy, Sergio Matterella, during his speech, he decided to honor his former teammate Davide Astori, who tragically passed away a few years before. Chiellini showed, once again on that occasion, that he was not only a great player and possibly one of the greatest defenders of all time, but also an extraordinary person.