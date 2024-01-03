Girona attempt to extend their league unbeaten streak to 11 games when they host Atletico Madrid in a pivotal La Liga match on Wednesday. Girona (14-3-1) had their season-opening seven-game unbeaten run halted by Real Madrid on Sept. 30 but haven't lost since, recording eight victories and two draws over their last 10 contests. Los Blanquivermells are even in points with first-place Real Madrid, while Atletico Madrid (12-2-4) trails both in the table by seven points. Los Colchoneros are 4-1-2 in their last seven games following a 1-0 victory against Sevilla last time out.

Kickoff at Estadio Municipal de Montilivi is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Girona are the slight +155 favorite (risk $100 to win $155) according to the latest Girona vs. Atletico Madrid odds, while Atletico are +160 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Atletico Madrid vs. Girona picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's Men's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+2.75 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+2.42) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others.

Now, Green has broken down Girona vs. Atletico Madrid from every angle and just revealed his picks and La Liga predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Atletico Madrid vs. Girona:

Girona vs. Atletico Madrid money line: Girona +155, Atletico Madrid +160, Draw +250

Girona vs. Atletico Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Girona vs. Atlético Madrid spread: Girona -0.5 (+145)

GIR: Los Blanquivermells have allowed more than two goals just twice this season

AM: Los Colchoneros have scored fewer than two goals in four of their last six La Liga matches

Girona vs. Atletico Madrid picks: See picks at SportsLine

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Why you should back Girona

Los Blanquivermells are led offensively by Artem Dovbyk, who is tied for third in La Liga with 11 goals. The 26-year-old Ukrainian striker is riding a three-game scoring streak and has scored in five of his last six league matches. Dovbyk also has done a solid job setting up goals in his debut season in La Liga, notching four assists to match midfielder Aleix Garcia for third on the team.

Captain Cristhian Stuani is Girona's second-leading scorer with six goals after having converted three times in his last three outings. The 37-year-old Uruguayan striker was kept off the scoresheet in Los Blanquivermells' draw with Real Betis but registered five goals and an assist over his previous three games across all competitions. Brazilian forward Savio is tied with midfielder Yangel Herrera for third on the team with four goals and shares the club lead in assists with defender Yan Couto at five apiece. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Atletico Madrid

Los Colchoneros have won their last three La Liga matchups against Girona, outscoring Los Blanquivermells 5-1 in the process. Atletico recorded a 1-0 victory in their last meeting on March 13, with striker Alvaro Morata netting the lone tally in the contest. The 31-year-old Morata is second on the team this season with nine goals after recording 13 in 36 matches last campaign.

French forward Antoine Griezmann is tied for third in La Liga with 11 goals and has reached double digits in each of his seven full seasons with Atletico. The 32-year-old ended a three-game drought by recording a brace in Los Colchoneros' 3-3 draw against Getafe on Dec. 19. Forward Angel Correa has netted four goals while midfielder Marcos Llorente converted for the third time this campaign in the team's triumph over Sevilla before the break. See which team to pick here.

How to make Girona vs. Atletico Madrid picks

Green has broken down Wednesday's match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total. He also has locked in a pair of confident best bets that pay plus money and is offering a full breakdown of this La Liga match. He's sharing his La Liga picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Girona vs. Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Atletico Madrid vs. Girona have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.