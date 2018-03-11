Goal of the season? Immobile's ridiculous no-look, back-heeled volley is worthy pick

Ciro Immobile has had an up-and-down career overall. The Italian international has put together impressive seasons at Pescara, Torino and now Lazio, all that make him look like a top striker. But those goal-filled campaigns have been split by horrible seasons at Genoa, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla. Immobile's career has not been entirely memorable until what went down on Sunday when he scored arguably the best goal of 2018.

Check out Immobile's magical no-look, heel-flick goal on the 95th minute to earn a 2-2 draw at Cagliari.

OUTRAGEOUS!!!@ciroimmobile earns @OfficialSSLazio a point with a last-minute, no-look, back-heeled, lobbed-volley!



Goal of the season?

Now, I won't lie. There is no way Immobile went to put a heel on that ball thinking it was going where it went. He's looking to get a touch on it and hope for the best. There's as much luck in it as anything, but it is still an incredible goal that could be the next Puskas Award winner.

But it's also not my favorite heel-flick goal since 2017.

My money still goes for Olivier Giroud's magical scorpion goal, which was voted best goal of 2017:

There's both lucky, improbable goals that take our breath away, but Giroud's is still better.