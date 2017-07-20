Gold Cup 2017: Full TV, live stream schedule, group standings, scores and more
The U.S. and Mexico are, as expected, the favorites
The 2017 Gold Cup kicks off on Friday night, as clubs from North America battle for the top regional cup. The United States, Mexico and Costa Rica may be the favorites, but with many of the top nations using many "B" squad players, there are chances for some big-time surprises. Here's everything to know:
Format
There are three groups of four, and the top two teams from each group move on to the quarterfinals. Also, the two best third-place teams will also move on.
Watch
The matches will be broadcast on the FOX family of networks and streamed online on Fox Sports Go. For those looking for Spanish, Univision will broadcast the games.
Groups and Schedule
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Costa Rica
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|Canada
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|Honduras
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|French Guiana
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-8
|0
Group breakdown: Costa Rica is the clear favorite to win the group, while Honduras and Canada will likely fight for second place.
Schedule
(All times eastern)
July 7
Canada 4, French Guiana 2
Costa Rica 1, Honduras 0
July 11
Costa Rica 1, Canada 1
Honduras 3, French Guiana 0 *French Guiana forfeits the match after fielding Florent Malouda, an ineligible player.
July 14
Costa Rica 3, French Guiana 0
Canada 0, Honduras 0
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|USA
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|Panama
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|Martinique
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|3
|Nicaragua
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-6
|0
Group breakdown: USA should edge out Panama to win the group, with the Panamanians also expected to move on. Nicaragua and Martinique are hoping to slip into the next round as a third-place team.
Schedule
July 8
USA 1, Panama 1
Martinique 2, Nicaragua 0
July 12
Panama 2, Nicaragua 1
USA 3, Martinique 2
July 15
Panama 3, Martinique 0
USA 3, Nicaragua 0
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Mexico
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|Jamaica
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|5
|El Salvador
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Curacao
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-6
|0
Group breakdown: Mexico is a favorite to win the cup and should get nine points from this group. Jamaica, finalist at the last Gold Cup, should finish second. El Salvador has a chance to finish third.
July 9
Jamaica 2, Curacao 0
Mexico 2, El Salvador 0
July 13
El Salvador 2, Curacao 0
Mexico 0, Jamaica 0
July 16
Jamaica 1, El Salvador 1
Mexico 2, Curacao 0
Knockout Stages
Quarterfinals
July 19
Costa Rica 1, Panama
USA 2, El Salvador 0
July 20
Mexico vs. Honduras, 7:30 p.m.
Jamaica vs. Canada, 10 p.m.
Semifinals
July 22
TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m.
July 23
TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m.
Final
July 26
TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m.
