Harry Kane hints at Tottenham departure, says he won't stay with Spurs just 'for the sake of it'

Tottenham star striker Harry Kane has hinted at a potential departure from the London club, saying he's won't stay just for the sake of it. The England international has dealt with injury problems the last couple seasons but has still produced in front of goal, scoring at least 20 goals in each of the last five campaigns. With clubs like Real Madrid often linked to the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner, Kane's current contract ties him to Spurs until 2024.

Speaking on Instagram live, the 26-year-old showed his love for Spurs but admitted he could leave if the team doesn't progress, according to The Guardian.

"I love Spurs, I'll always love Spurs but I've always said if I don't feel we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I'm not someone to stay there for the sake of it," Kane said. "I'm an ambitious player, I want to improve, get better and become one of the top, top players. It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team. So it's not a definite I'm going to stay there forever, but it's not a no either."

Tottenham made the Champions League final last season before coach Mauricio Pochettino was let go earlier during this campaign. He was replaced by Jose Mourinho, and the club is currently in eighth place in the Premier League and seven points back of the top four. Kane was initially set to return to action in March from a hamstring tear, but like other leagues, the Premier League is suspended during the coronavirus outbreak. Fellow star striker Heung-Min Son is also out injured after an arm fracture, and the club was struggling to score without them.

Kane is one of the more consistent strikers in the world and is the club's third-best goal scorer of all time with 181 goals. Kane would likely sell for well over $100 million in the transfer market, with Manchester United also likely interested.

Kane hasn't played since New Year's Day.

The Premier League has not set a date for action to return. Tottenham failed to win any of its last six matches, scoring just five times and conceding 11.