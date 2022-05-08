With just three games to go, AC Milan will visit Hellas Verona on Sunday in Serie A play, needing a win to get back into first place. Rival Inter Milan looked headed toward a defeat on Friday at home to Empoli before overturning a 2-0 deficit to win 4-2. A draw for Milan will see them in second on goal differential, so expect them to be ultra aggressive in a game where they cannot afford to slip up.

Date : Sunday, May 8 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 8 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi -- Verona, Italy

: Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi -- Verona, Italy TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports Network | Paramount+ Odds: Verona +390; Draw+285; Milan -140 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Hellas Verona: Goalkeepers Ivon Pandur and Alessandro Berardi remain out injured until the summer, while Verona have eight players who are just a card away from suspension, and that includes four players along their backline. Verona are comfortably mid-table and won't need to risk much, aiming to finish the season potentially as high as sixth.

AC Milan: Simon Kjaer reains out long term with the knee injury he suffered in December, but the more concerning issue facing the club is all of the players who are just a card away from suspension. Alessio Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori, Brahim Diaz and Pierre Kalulu all are going to try to avoid a caution the rest of the way. With Romagnoli, Kalulu and Tomori all centerbacks, they could be stretched quite thin at the back down the stretch.

It isn't pretty, but Theo Hernandez's clutch assist in the last 10 minutes helps Milan to a crucial win. Pick: AC Milan 2, Hellas Verona 1