Lionel Messi's future will be in the news in the coming months once he makes a decision to either stay at Paris Saint-Germain or explore his options this summer. But first, his PSG will have to prepare to close out the first half of the club season before the start of the World Cup and then prepare for a Champions League round of 16 matchup against Bayern Munich after Monday's draw.

Let's break down what's looming for Messi.

World Cup focus

Sources close to Messi guarantee his decision will not come in November or December as his is directly geared toward the Champions League, Ligue 1 and soon to be 100% on the World Cup with his Argentina. The 35-year-old Messi wants to avoid any distractions while he's in Qatar and plans to start thinking about the next step in his career in the first months of the new year when the World Cup is already in the rear-view mirror.

Inter Miami

The rumors have already started some time ago because obviously there are clubs ready to try every effort to convince Messi in the summer of 2023. Inter Miami, owned by David Beckham and brothers Jorge and Jose Mas, have expressed real interest in the Argentine star. They are convinced that one day the dream can be realized to have him in the United States playing for Miami.

They have a potential proposal ready for Messi with the hopes of building a roster around the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. But as it stands, they have not received any semblance of a green light from Messi's camp. It will take some time before we understand his final decision, but for sure Inter Miami expect to be in the race.

Barcelona

Barcelona are also dreaming of a Messi return. Barça president Joan Laporta would like to erase the memory of losing Leo as free agent just over a year ago. He would want nothing more than to have one last Leo tango at Camp Nou for next season. But so far, there are no contacts or negotiations and it is too early to understand if Messi's future can go in that direction. Of course, Barça's financial situation is also a possible obstacle to consider.

PSG

Finally, sources ensure that they do not underestimate Paris Saint-Germain in this story. Leo is happy in Paris, he has adapted to a new life, a new system, a new league and above all, an excellent relationship with the manager Christophe Galtier.

PSG sources are confident that the club will make a proposal for a new contract with the intention of keeping Messi in Paris at least for one more season. PSG should not be considered out of the race by any stretch.

All open and it's up to Leo. But it's still too early to decide, given that there is a World Cup to play in the next few weeks.

