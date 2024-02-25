Alberth Elis was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after suffering a serious head injury in FC Girondins de Bordeaux's 1-0 win over EA Guingamp in Ligue 2. The Honduras international clashed heads with visiting defender Donatien Gomis early in the game which was paused for eight minutes as Elis was stretchered off at Matmut Atlantique.

Six-time Ligue 1 winners Bordeaux confirmed that the 28-year-old attacker had been taken to hospital immediately and Elis was later put into an induced coma state before being operated upon overnight in a successful surgical intervention at CHU Pellegrin.

"Alberth Elis suffered a significant head impact last night at the very start of the match in the 26th round of Ligue 2 BKT," read Les Girondins' update on the former Houston Dynamo and CF Monterrey man. "Supported by the medical team, he was quickly transferred to the CHU Pellegrin in Bordeaux where a surgical procedure was carried out during the night. Alberth Elis suffered a head trauma which placed the player in a protective artificial coma. We will follow the evolution of his state of health in the hospital in the coming days.

"At this moment, it is still impossible to comment on Alberth's vital and functional prognosis. The club therefore expects not to be able to communicate new, decisive information for a few days and will not make any further comments on Alberth's state of health. We call for restraint in the dissemination of medical information, out of respect for him, his family and those close to him, at a time when nothing else is more important. A psychological unit will quickly be set up to support club employees in these difficult times. The club and all of its employees extend their full support to his family and loved ones during this terrible ordeal."

The former Boavista man has scored 15 goals from 60 appearances with Bordeaux and the Honduran also has 13 goals from 64 outings with La H.

Bordeaux head coach Albert Riera dedicated the 1-0 win over Guingamp to Elis and the club are not expected to issue an update on Elis' condition until a more thorough assessment can be made post-operation.