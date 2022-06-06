The CONCACAF Nations League is off and running and two Group C teams in League A will go head-to-head on Monday night when Honduras hosts Curacao. The two teams actually opened their campaigns against each other on Friday in Curacao with Honduras winning 1-0. Now they'll make the quick turnaround to play each other again, this time with Honduras hosting in front of its home fans. You can stream all the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula is set for 10 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Honduras vs. Curacao odds list Honduras as the -195 favorite (risk $195 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, while Curacao is the +500 underdog. A draw is priced at +280, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Honduras vs. Curacao

Honduras vs. Curacao date: Monday, June 6

Honduras vs. Curacao time: 10 p.m. ET

CONCACAF Nations League picks for Curacao vs. Honduras

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the CONCACAF Nations League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has gone 93-71 in his last 164 soccer picks, returning more than $2,400 for $100 bettors.

For Curacao vs. Honduras, Sutton is playing a draw on the 90-minute money line for a +280 payout. The two teams played in Curacao on Friday to begin their 2022 CONCACAF Nations League campaign with Honduras winning 1-0 thanks to a 23rd-minute goal from Jose Pinto but Curacao actually dominated the run of play in that game. It had 58 percent of possession and outshot Honduras 13-8 in that contest.

Now, Honduras will have the benefit of playing at home but it's tough to beat a team twice in a row during such a short timespan and Curacao should be able to find some confidence from its performance in the first match. Honduras will also be playing without Rubilio Castillo after he picked up a red card during stoppage time on Friday. That's a big reason why Sutton sees value in playing the draw on Monday.

