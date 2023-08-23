The Houston Dynamo will host Real Salt Lake in the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. The Dynamo sit in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and are coming off a 5-0 win against the Portland Timbers in league play. Meanwhile, RSL sit in third place in the West, but are looking to rebound after a 4-0 loss to LAFC in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.

Houston are the +109 favorites (risk $100 to win $104) in the latest Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake odds, while RSL are +210 underdogs. A draw returns +225 on the 90-minute money line. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Kickoff from Shell Energy Stadium in Houston is at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. You can stream Houston vs. Salt Lake City on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake date: Wednesday, August 23

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What you need to know about Houston

Ben Olsen's team should be full of confidence heading into Wednesday's match against familiar foe RSL. Houston have been dominant on their home turf, which was on display when they clean-sheeted Portland 5-0.

The Dynamo have the second-best home record in the West this season and have scored 24 goals in 12 matches at Shell Energy Stadium.

What you need to know about Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake were unbeaten in nine straight MLS matches, which is what helped them move up to third in the league table. They had also been a strong road team prior to being clean-sheeted by LAFC two weeks ago.

RSL have the advantage of being well-rested for Wednesday's match since they haven't played since Aug. 8. They also have a leg-up since they are unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Houston.

SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green's best bet for this matchup is a halftime draw at +115 odds. Five of the last seven matches between these teams have ended in a draw and there have been three consecutive 0-0 finishes at Shell Energy Stadium. "Fourteen of Houston's 24 games this season have been all-square at the break, so the odds on a draw at half-time in this game also look attractive." See more analysis here.

Now that you know what to watch for, get ready to stream Houston vs. Salt Lake City in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup.