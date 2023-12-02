Serie A is back in action this weekend across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Frosinone @ AC Milan

Current Records: Frosinone 5-3-5, AC Milan 8-2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

AC Milan will be playing at home against Frosinone at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. AC Milan's last six contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Last Saturday, AC Milan kept a clean sheet against Fiorentina. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Fiorentina 1-0. AC Milan's only goal came from Theo Hernandez off a penalty kick in minute 45.

Meanwhile, Frosinone faced off against Genoa for the first time this season, and Frosinone walked away the winners. They beat Genoa by a goal, winning 2-1. The last goal Frosinone scored came from Ilario Monterisi in minute 90.

AC Milan's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-2-3. As for Frosinone, the victory got them back to even at 5-3-5.

AC Milan beat Frosinone 2-0 when the teams last played back in May of 2019. Will AC Milan repeat their success, or does Frosinone have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

AC Milan is a huge favorite against Frosinone, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -273 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

AC Milan won 2 games and tied 1 game in their last 3 contests with Frosinone.