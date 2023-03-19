It is El Clasico -- again. The latest instalment of Spanish soccer's fiercest rivalry will play out on Sunday at Camp Nou as Barcelona host Real Madrid with nine points separating the pair at La Liga's summit. Barca are on a three-game winning streak while Real have won their last two outings and reached the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at Liverpool's expense in midweek. This is the second of three quickfire meetings between the two rivals with the third coming up in the Copa del Rey semifinals with Xavi's men 1-0 ahead on aggregate against Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Mar. 19 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, Mar. 19 | 4 p.m. ET Location: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona

Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barca +120; Draw: +240; Real +220 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Barca: Ousmane Dembele will remain out for the hosts with a hamstring problem while Pedri is expected to return from the same issue after six games out. Ronald Araujo has served his suspension and should come into the side while Alejandro Balde could edge Jordi Alba at left-back and Gavi could join Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski up top.

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Real: David Alaba is still out because of a hamstring problem but the Austrian is likely to be the only major absentee. Ferland Mendy is back in contention while Karim Benzema's knock against Liverpool was not too serious. Toni Kroos could be replaced by Aurelien Tchouameni while Nacho should keep hold his starting role and Federico Valverde should join Benzema and Vinicius Junior in attack.

Prediction

Although Real have not been at their best lately, they are mostly doing enough to avoid defeat in big games. They should be able to take a point here which would please Barca as it would keep their lead intact. Pick: Barca 1, Real 1.