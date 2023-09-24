Serie A returns to action this weekend on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Bologna

Current Records: Napoli 2-1-1, Bologna 1-2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Bologna will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Napoli at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Bologna's last three games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Bologna's last match on Monday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Bologna and Verona ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw. The result kept Bologna happy, as they haven't lost a game since August 21st.

Meanwhile, Napoli played to a draw too, finishing 2-2 against Genoa. Napoli's two goals came from Giacomo Raspadori and Matteo Politano, while Genoa got theirs from Mattia Bani and Mateo Retegui.

Odds

Napoli is a solid favorite against Bologna, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -116 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Napoli has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Bologna.