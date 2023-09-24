Serie A returns to action this weekend on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.
Who's Playing
- Napoli @ Bologna
- Current Records: Napoli 2-1-1, Bologna 1-2-1
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Bologna will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Napoli at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Bologna's last three games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Bologna's last match on Monday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Bologna and Verona ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw. The result kept Bologna happy, as they haven't lost a game since August 21st.
Meanwhile, Napoli played to a draw too, finishing 2-2 against Genoa. Napoli's two goals came from Giacomo Raspadori and Matteo Politano, while Genoa got theirs from Mattia Bani and Mateo Retegui.
Odds
Napoli is a solid favorite against Bologna, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -116 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Napoli has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Bologna.
- May 28, 2023 - Napoli 2 vs. Bologna 2
- Oct 16, 2022 - Napoli 3 vs. Bologna 2
- Oct 28, 2021 - Napoli 3 vs. Bologna 0
- Mar 07, 2021 - Napoli 3 vs. Bologna 1
- Nov 08, 2020 - Napoli 1 vs. Bologna 0
- Jul 15, 2020 - Napoli 1 vs. Bologna 1
- Dec 01, 2019 - Bologna 2 vs. Napoli 1
- May 25, 2019 - Bologna 3 vs. Napoli 2
- Dec 29, 2018 - Napoli 3 vs. Bologna 2