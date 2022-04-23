The Premier League continues on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Brentford

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 18-11-3; Brentford 11-16-6

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur is headed to Brentford Community Stadium to take on Brentford with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Tottenham earned a 2-0 win in their most recent match against Brentford in December of last year.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Spurs were not quite Brighton & Hove Albion's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Tottenham fell a goal shy of Brighton, losing 1-0.

Speaking of close games: Brentford dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Watford 2-1.

Brentford's victory lifted them to 11-16-6 (12th place with 39 points) while Tottenham Hotspur's defeat dropped them down to 18-11-3 (fourth place with 57 points). We'll see if Brentford can repeat their recent success or if Tottenham bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Brentford Community Stadium

Brentford Community Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brentford +340; Draw +265; Spurs -122

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.