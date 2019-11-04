Chelsea vs. Ajax: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Chelsea and Ajax meet again in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, this time at Stamford Bridge as part of Matchday 4. The winner takes sole possession of Group H while the loser has a chance to slip to third place if Valencia ends up beating Lille. A draw would potentially see a three-way tie for first place with two games to go.

There are three matches to go for each team in the group stage, and the Dutch side will be looking for a bit of revenge after what happened on Matchday 3. Christian Pulisic came off the bench and assisted Michy Batshuayi as the Blues won 1-0 in Amsterdam to make it back-to-back wins in the competition.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Chelsea vs. Ajax preview

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 5



Time: 3 p.m. ET



Location: Stamford Bridge



TV channel: None



Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Chelsea: The Blues are on a hot streak, having won five in a row in the Premier League and two in a row in UCL. Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount have all been massively impressive, and the club has done well to overcome the absence of N'Golo Kante. Chelsea has yet to win a home match in the competition this season though, falling 1-0 to Valencia on Matchday 1.

Ajax: That slip up against Chelsea also saw this Ajax team concede in the cup for the first time. The Dutch side should be confident in finding a scoring touch here though. The key will be to get forward quickly, whether that be via the fullbacks like American Sergino Dest or trying to play the dangerous Haim Ziyech down the right.

Chelsea vs. Ajax preview prediction

Ajax is too strong to lose to the Blues twice, and it's two goals from Ziyech that lift the Dutch side to a big victory in London.

Pick: Ajax 2, Chelsea 1