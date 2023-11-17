While every match is critical for Mexico, this one has extra value for Jamie Lozano and El Tri due to the prize at the end. Not only will Mexico have a chance to compete for a Conacaf Nations League title, but if they advance past this two-legged tie, they will have reached the 2024 Copa America. For a team that has struggled to make it out of the round of 16 at World Cups as of late, it feels like they need a moment to announce that they're back as the USMNT continue to make strides within Concacaf.

For Honduras, while they're benefactors of the World Cup format expansion, results against the upper tier of Concacaf has been poor. Their last victory over a major nation came in June of 2022 against a 10-man Canada side. Toppling Mexico could be prove to be a turning point.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Friday, Nov. 17 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Friday, Nov. 17 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Jose de la Paz Herrera Ucles -- Tegucigalpa, Honduras

: Estadio Jose de la Paz Herrera Ucles -- Tegucigalpa, Honduras Odds: Honduras +550; Draw +270; Mexico -190

Honduras +550; Draw +270; Mexico -190 TV: TUDN | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off! For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months).

Storylines

Honduras: It's hard to pin down where this Hondruas squad is. On one hand, they have only allowed one goal in their last five matches which came at the hands of Jamaica. On the other, the eight goals that they scored were against Grenada and Cuba all coming at home. We have not seen a goal from Honduras away from home since the Gold Cup in June against Qatar on American soil.

Mexico: While the worries for Mexico were around who would put the ball in the back of the net, the defense has been a sore spot as of late. Allowing seven goals in their last five matches, Mexico will need quite a few goals out of Santiago Gimenez if they're going to concede like that moving forward. While it's a more fun version of soccer than what was seen under Tata Martino, it remains to be seen if it's more effective which is why Lozano needs emphatic wins now.

Prediction

Honduras won't be able to keep up as El Tri dismantle them and set themselves up well for the home leg. Pick: Honduras 0, Mexico 3