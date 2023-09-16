Serie A returns this weekend on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Lazio @ Juventus
- Current Records: Lazio 1-0-2, Juventus 2-1-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Allianz Stadium
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Paramount+
What to Know
Lazio will head out on the road to face off against Juventus at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Allianz Stadium. Lazio pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to do the same again against the favored Juventus.
Last Saturday, Lazio's game was all tied up 1-1 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Napoli and snuck past 2-1. The game winning goal came at the 52 minute mark.
Meanwhile, Juventus haven't lost a game since May 28th, a trend which continued last Sunday. They came out on top against Empoli by a score of 2-0.
Lazio skirted past Juventus in their previous matchup back in April 2-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lazio since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Juventus is a solid favorite against Lazio, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -114 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Juventus has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lazio.
- Apr 08, 2023 - Lazio 2 vs. Juventus 1
- Nov 13, 2022 - Juventus 3 vs. Lazio 0
- May 16, 2022 - Lazio 2 vs. Juventus 2
- Nov 20, 2021 - Juventus 2 vs. Lazio 0
- Mar 06, 2021 - Juventus 3 vs. Lazio 1
- Nov 08, 2020 - Juventus 1 vs. Lazio 1
- Jul 20, 2020 - Juventus 2 vs. Lazio 1
- Dec 07, 2019 - Lazio 3 vs. Juventus 1
- Jan 27, 2019 - Juventus 2 vs. Lazio 1
- Aug 25, 2018 - Juventus 2 vs. Lazio 0