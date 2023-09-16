Serie A returns this weekend on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Lazio @ Juventus

Current Records: Lazio 1-0-2, Juventus 2-1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Allianz Stadium

Allianz Stadium TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Paramount+

What to Know

Lazio will head out on the road to face off against Juventus at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Allianz Stadium. Lazio pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to do the same again against the favored Juventus.

Last Saturday, Lazio's game was all tied up 1-1 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Napoli and snuck past 2-1. The game winning goal came at the 52 minute mark.

Meanwhile, Juventus haven't lost a game since May 28th, a trend which continued last Sunday. They came out on top against Empoli by a score of 2-0.

Lazio skirted past Juventus in their previous matchup back in April 2-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lazio since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Juventus is a solid favorite against Lazio, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -114 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Juventus has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lazio.