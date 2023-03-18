Serie A is back in action Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Roma @ Lazio

Current Records: Roma 14-5-7; Lazio 14-7-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Roma have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against Lazio at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Olimpico. Since Roma's past five matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Roma didn't have quite enough to beat Sassuolo on Sunday and fell 4-3. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Roma were far and away the favorite.

Lazio and Bologna finished up on equal footing with a 0-0 draw.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Sunday.

Odds

Roma are a slight favorite against Lazio, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +173 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

