The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Leeds United

Current Records: Bournemouth 3-6-4; Leeds United 3-6-3

What to Know

Bournemouth needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.15 goals per contest before their matchup on Saturday. They will face off against Leeds United on the road at 11 a.m. ET at Elland Road. Leeds United will be strutting in after a victory while Bournemouth will be stumbling in from a defeat.

This past Saturday, Bournemouth fell a goal short of Tottenham Hotspur, losing 3-2.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Leeds United and Liverpool this past Saturday, but Leeds United stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 win. It took six tries, but Leeds United can finally say that they have a win on the road.

Bournemouth is now 3-6-4 while Leeds United sits at 3-6-3. Leeds United is 0-1-1 after wins this season, and Bournemouth is 0-4-1 after losses.

How To Watch

Who: Leeds United vs. Bournemouth

Leeds United vs. Bournemouth When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Elland Road

Elland Road Streaming: Peacock

Peacock Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leeds -155; Draw +290; Bournemouth +410

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last two years.