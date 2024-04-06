In the latest edition of El Trafico, it feels like the tides are turning back in favor of the Los Angeles Galaxy after years of domanace from Los Angeles FC. The Galaxy signing Joseph Paintsil is turning into one of the best signings in Major League Soccer so far as the winger has two goals and two assists so far while he is helps to bring the best out of Riqui Puig in midfield. The former Barcelona man already has two goals and an assist on the young season while pulling the strings to keep the attack ticking.

Under Greg Vanney, the Galaxy are now first in the Western Confrences while LAFC sit in ninth place at the moment. While it's early in the season, rivalry matches like this one are a chance to deal psychological blows. They've been trading these matches back and forth with LAFC winning three of the last five and the Galaxy winning the other two, but it usually comes down to star power. With Carlos Vela gone from the Black and Gold, all eyes will be on Denis Bouanga on one side while Puig will do his best to make his star shine the brightest.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:\

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, April 6 | Time : 7:45 p.m. ET

: Saturday, April 6 | : 7:45 p.m. ET Location : BMO Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

: BMO Stadium -- Los Angeles, California TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FOX | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: LAFC -135; Draw +300; LA Galaxy +320

Storylines

LAFC: It's hard to pinpoint where it all went wrong for the Black and Gold, but it feels like not retaining Kellyn Acosta is a good inflection point. LAFC would go on to win MLS Cup in 2022 before returning to MLS Cup in 2023, but now they feel far off the pace. If they're able to add Oliver Giroud on a short term contract during the summer, that could offer some much needed support but when so many members of MLS have gotten better, LAFC need to show that they can keep up.

LA Galaxy: While anything can happen in a rivalry, form would dictate that the Galaxy wins this match. That's rare errirtoy when these two teams meet and the Galaxy will need to show that they can play to the pressure in what is their second biggest test of this young season. They came close to defeating Inter Miami but close doesn't push you up the table. Going into your rival's stadium and taking points does though.

Prediction

As usual it will be a wild endiion of El Trafico but it's one that the Galaxy will stay firmly in control of from start to finish despite LAFC knocking in a few goals. Pick: LA Galaxy 3, LAFC 2