The Champions League returns to action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Bayern Munich @ Manchester City

Current Records: Bayern Munich 6-0-0; Manchester City 4-2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Manchester City are on a 4-game streak of home wins, Bayern Munich a 4-game streak of away wins -- but one of these streaks may end shortly. Having advanced past the Round of 16, Manchester City will now face off against Bayern Munich in a Champions League quarter-finals showdown at 3:00 p.m. ET on April 11th at Etihad Stadium. The pair come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous tournament matches.

Manchester City haven't lost a Champions League match since September 6, 2022, a trend which continued in their latest game back in March. They were the clear victor by a 7-0 margin over RB Leipzig. It was an even better day for Erling Haaland as he scored an excellent five goals for his team.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Manchester City let their goalie take it easy for this one, limiting their opponent to one shot toward their goal. RB Leipzig, on the other hand, allowed 16.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich put another one in the bag back in March to keep their perfect Champions League record intact. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Paris. With that victory, Bayern Munich brought their scoring average up to 2.6 goals per game.

Manchester City's Champions League record is now 4-2-0, while Bayern Munich's is 6-0-0.

Odds

Manchester City are a solid favorite against Bayern Munich, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -135 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

