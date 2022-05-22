The Premier League wraps up its season this Sunday.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Norwich City

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 21-11-5; Norwich City 5-25-7

What to Know

Norwich City will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Tottenham Hotspur. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday at Carrow Road. Allowing an average of 2.14 points per game, Norwich has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.

On Sunday, the Canaries and Wolverhampton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Speaking of close games: Tottenham dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off Burnley 1-0. The Tottenham Hotspur offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the contest anyway.

After their draw, Norwich will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Carrow Road

Carrow Road TV: SYFY Network

SYFY Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Norwich +950; Draw +450; Tottenham -350

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.