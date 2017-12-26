How to watch Premier League Boxing Day on TV, stream online: Spurs, Chelsea, United, Liverpool in action

There's a big slate of games the day after Christmas

The annual tradition of Boxing Day action in the Premier League is almost here. On Tuesday, the day after Christmas, there are eight total matches, all of which can be viewed here in the United States. Here are the games, the kickoff times and where you can watch them.

How to watch Premier League matches on Boxing Day 

  • Tottenham vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN (fuboTV - try for free)
  • Bournemouth vs. West Ham, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold
  • Chelsea vs. Brighton, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold
  • Huddersfield vs. Stoke City, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold
  • Manchester United vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN (fuboTV - try for free)  
  • Watford vs. Leicester City, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold
  • West Brom vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold
  • Liverpool vs. Swansea City, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN (fuboTV - try for free

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

