How to watch Premier League Boxing Day on TV, stream online: Spurs, Chelsea, United, Liverpool in action

The annual tradition of Boxing Day action in the Premier League is almost here. On Tuesday, the day after Christmas, there are eight total matches, all of which can be viewed here in the United States. Here are the games, the kickoff times and where you can watch them.

How to watch Premier League matches on Boxing Day

Tottenham vs. Southampton , 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN (fuboTV - try for free)



, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN (fuboTV - try for free) Bournemouth vs. West Ham , 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold



, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold Chelsea vs. Brighton , 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold



, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold Huddersfield vs. Stoke City , 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold



, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold Manchester United vs. Burnley , 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN (fuboTV - try for free)



, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN (fuboTV - try for free) Watford vs. Leicester City , 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold



, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold West Brom vs. Everton , 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold



, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold Liverpool vs. Swansea City, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN (fuboTV - try for free)