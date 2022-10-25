Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League
The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Salzburg

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage, and Chelsea will be playing Salzburg at 12:45 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Red Bull Arena. Chelsea collected three points with a 2-0 win over AC Milan in their previous leg. Salzburg tied Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. Right now, Chelsea (seven points) leads Group E, while Salzburg (six points) is in second place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

A win for Chelsea would, of course, extend their lead. Salzburg wants a win to keep them out of last.

How To Watch

  • Who: Salzburg vs. Chelsea
  • When: Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Red Bull Arena
  • TV: Paramount+
