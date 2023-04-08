Serie A returns to action on Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Cremonese @ Sampdoria

Current Records: Cremonese 1-10-17; Sampdoria 3-6-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris

Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Cremonese will head out on the road to face off against Sampdoria at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Cremonese haven't won a game since March 6th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Atalanta.

Meanwhile, the contest on Sunday was up for grabs at halftime, but Sampdoria were thoroughly outmatched 3-0 in the second half. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 3-0 walloping at Roma's hands. The matchup was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Sampdoria were shut out in the second half.

Cremonese couldn't quite finish off Sampdoria in their previous matchup last October and fell 1-0. Can Cremonese avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sampdoria are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +131 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

