The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
RB Leipzig @ Shakhtar Donetsk
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get Your Daily World Cup Fix
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!)
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
What to Know
RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 1:45 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszalka Jozef. RB Leipzig collected three points with a 3-2 win over Real Madrid in their previous leg. Shakhtar Donetsk tied Celtic 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. RB Leipzig (nine points) is in second place in Group F behind Real Madrid (ten points), while Shakhtar Donetsk (six points) is in third place in the group.
CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.
How To Watch
- Who: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. RB Leipzig
- When: Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszalka Jozef
- TV: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Shakhtar +360; Draw +280; Leipzig -140
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
- UEFA Champions League Today, 1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Real Madrid vs. Celtic, 1:45 p.m., Paramount+
- Shakhtar Donetsk vs. RB Leipzig, 1:45 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Today, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- The Golazo Show, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- AC Milan vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Maccabi Haifa vs. Benfica, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Copenhagen vs. Borussia Dortmund, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Manchester City vs. Sevilla, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Juventus vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 4 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+