The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

RB Leipzig @ Shakhtar Donetsk

What to Know

RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 1:45 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszalka Jozef. RB Leipzig collected three points with a 3-2 win over Real Madrid in their previous leg. Shakhtar Donetsk tied Celtic 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. RB Leipzig (nine points) is in second place in Group F behind Real Madrid (ten points), while Shakhtar Donetsk (six points) is in third place in the group.

How To Watch

Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszalka Jozef

Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszalka Jozef TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Shakhtar +360; Draw +280; Leipzig -140

